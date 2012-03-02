The Alaska Permanent Fund Model

As the deadline approaches to apply for your permanent fund dividend, scholars around the world are examining our unusual institution for a model they can use in the middle east, Russia, or anywhere resource wealth is found. This week onHometown, Alaska host Charles Wohlforth and his guests talk about this amazing Alaskan invention, the permanent fund, and why it is attracting admirers you might not expect, for reasons we rarely consider.

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

Karl Widerquist , Visitng Associate Professor at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar

, Visitng Associate Professor at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar Cliff Groh, Anchorage author and attorney, who helped create the Permanent Fund Dividend

Gregg Erickson, author and Juneau economist, involved in creating the Permanent Fund

Scott Goldsmith, Professor of Economics, Institute of Social and Economic Research, University of Alaska Anchorage

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, March 7, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 7, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

