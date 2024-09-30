-
EPA administrator says “the most productive salmon fishery in North America" is at stake.
-
Pebble says it will meet the deadline for a plan to offset damages to wetlands in the Koktuli River watershed, but the "Pebble Tapes" have triggered additional scrutiny about the state’s apparent assistance with the plan.
-
The developers of the proposed Pebble Mine aired an ad on Fox News last night, and it seems to have hit home with one viewer in the White House.
-
The Corps of Engineers hasn't killed Pebble. It's just imposed conditions that may be impossible to meet.
-
The Corps of Engineers has issued a letter outlining what the Pebble Mine has to do to mitigate stream damage. It does not block the mine, as mine opponents wanted.
-
The U.S. EPA has backed down from a confrontation with the Army Corps of Engineers over the proposed Pebble Mine
-
The case is about the EPA's so-called “pre-emptive veto” of the Pebble Mine. A judge ruled the EPA has the authority to withdraw it.
-
Publicly, Pebble CEO Tom Collier radiates confidence about his company. His emails to the governor's office tell a different story.
-
Other agencies have said the Corps of Engineer's environment review of the Pebble project lacks critical information. The Corps says it will delay its final report for three months to write more thorough answers.
-
Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner said it's common practice for an administration to request "briefing materials" about particular projects.