This week’s episode of Addressing Alaskans continues with speakers from the 2021 Bettye Davis African American Summit on COVID-19. Speakers discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the local and national economy and how the pandemic has affected the local justice system.
The number of Alaskans struggling with substance abuse and addiction has grown over the last year, and all too often treatment options were either shut…
On this week’s Outdoor Explorer, we’ll speak with the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation’s executive director, Ben Popp, about the changes that were put in place to allow thousands of competitors to gather in Wisconsin for America’s largest ski race, even during the pandemic.
NOVA will be exploring the impact on villages throughout Africa of the quickly spreading viral disease, Ebola. The newest epidemic, thought to have originated in December 2013 by a young boy in a small village in West Africa.For the first time, the disease is not longer limited to small villages, but has spread further and impacting densely populated cities in Africa. NOVA reports from these "hot zones" showing how medical teams are trying their hardest to keep the virus under control and find a vaccine.