Outdoor education

  • Outdoor Explorer
    Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies
    Charles Wohlforth
    KSKA: Thursday, May 26, at 2:00 and Thursday, June 02, at 8:00 p.m. If you’re headed for Homer, learn about the tide pools, the forests or the critters living under the docks from an enthusiastic group of young educators. We recorded the next show at the Center for Alaska Coastal Studies, went to a remote field station, and got some ideas to enrich time outdoors with knowledge and insight.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Hunter Education
    Charles Wohlforth
    There's a lot to know to be a successful hunter or angler, and not everyone learns it from a parent or family friend. That's especially true for women, who may not have been treated as potential outdoors people as girls. As the fall season begins, we will explore the opportunities for hunter education, including classes created for women, and learn what it is that you really should know.KSKA: Thursday, August 28, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now: