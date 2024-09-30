Navigating and avoiding getting lost is a bottom-line requirement for spending time in the wilderness. It’s also a sport and a source of competition. We’ll learn about orienteering, and along the way get tips about how to know where you are when you’re traveling in the backcountry. Navigation can be an interesting puzzle, and it can also save your life.KSKA: Thursday, June 5, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:

