-
Anchorage Opera's next offering, "An American Dream," goes a long way toward explaining how opera tells relevant stories in modern times.Thanks for listening!
-
After six and a half years, first as co-host and then as host of Stage Talk, Steve Hunt has decided to exit stage left. With his departure the show will take a short hiatus and then re-appear in August in a new format with a new name, but still focusing on the arts. To help commemorate the last episode of the show, Hunt has invited as his guest, Stage Talk creator and first host, Catherine Stadem. Join Steve and Catherine today on Stage Talk as they talk about its beginnings almost twenty years ago through its history of celebrating the performing arts up to today.Thanks for listening!
-
It's the 100th anniversary of famed composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein and to help celebrate, Anchorage Opera is collaborating with Anchorage Symphony Orchestra to present Bernstein's operetta Candide with book by Hugh Wheeler. Join Stage Talk guests Teresa K. Pond (Stage Director) and Conductor Charles Prince (son of Broadway director Hal Prince) today as they talk about this work based on Voltaire's book of the same name. Candide performs in the Atwood Concert Hall April 7 and 8.Thanks for listening!KSKA: Friday, April 6 at 2:45pm
-
KSKA: Friday, February 9 at 2:45pm Anchorage Opera is presenting the powerful new opera, As One, by composer Laura Kaminsky in collaboration with librettist Mark Campbell and librettist/filmmaker Kimberly Reed (on whom the opera is loosely based). As One explores the life of "Hannah Before" and "Hannah After" as she discovers who she truly is. Conductor, stage director and production designer Andreas Mitisek drops by Stage Talk today to talk about how he is bringing this amazing story to the stage. Joining Mitisek is Anchorage Opera's General Director Reed Smith. As One performs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts February 9, 10 and 11.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, October 27 at 2:45p.m. Anchorage Opera is opening its season with the comic opera Don Pasquale by Gaetano Donizetti with lyrics by Giovanni Ruffini and Donizetti, a story that's full of love, disguise, trickery and a lot of fun. Join Philip Cokorinos, who plays the title character, David Lefkowich (Stage Director) and AO's General Director Reed Smith this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it. Don Pasquale runs November 3-5 in the Discovery Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, June 16 at 2:45pm Stage Talk continues its summer series of focusing on upcoming seasons and this week we invite Reed Smith, General Director of Anchorage Opera to drop by and let us know what they have in store for their "Happily Ever After" 2017-18 season.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, March 17 at 2:30pmAndrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita) are recognized as two of the most popular musical theatre composer/lyricists today and The Alaska Fine Arts Academy of Eagle River is producing one of their most enduring, and earliest works based on the story of Joseph from the Old Testament, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. On this week's Stage Talk, AFAA's Executive Director Lailani Cook brings two of the actors, Arthur Braendel and Emma Wasko to talk about how this show is as entertaining for the entire family today as it was when it premiered in 1968. Joseph runs March 24-April 1st.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Friday, February 10 at 2:45pm Anchorage Opera Company is presenting Tom Cipullo's opera Glory Denied based on the true story of the longest held American captive during the Vietnam War and what happens with his life when he returns. Stage Director Helena Binder and Conductor Douglas Kinney Frostdrop by the studio this week to tell us about their unique concept of how they have chosen to present this moving story. Glory Denied performs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre starting February 10th and going through the 18th.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Friday, December 16 at 2:45pmUAA Department of Music and Anchorage Opera have teamed up again under the leadership of Associate Professor Mari Hahn to present two one-act operas, Savitri by Gustav Holst and Dr. Miracle by Georges Bizet, both performing Friday, 12/16 through Sunday 12/18 in the UAA Fine Arts Building Recital Hall. Hahn, who rewrote both librettos and who directed both productions brings two of the performers, Linda Porter and Zaide Manzano to Stage Talk today.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Friday, August 26 at 2:45pm Anchorage Opera is celebrating its 55th anniversary with something old, something new and something... well, extravagant! Join Reed Smith, AO's General Director and Judy Berry, AO's Marketing and Development Director this week on Stage Talk as they sing the praises of the upcoming season.LISTEN NOW