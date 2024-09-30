-
Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Ola Borten Moe's talk on "Energy in Norway - Moving Northward" was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on November 4, 2011.
-
The state has paid more than $91,600 in expenses for lawmakers who attended a recent policy tour in Norway.
-
Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
-
Sheraton Hotel Workers Score Court Win. Injunction Plugs Water Utility Strike. Cook Inlet Energy Race Is On. State Lawmakers Eye Norway for Energy IdeasWith Cold Weather Coming, Anchorage Homeless Numbers Up. Anglers Can Saved Wasted Rockfish. Southeast Borough Plans Draw Ire. Denali Park Bridge Under Discussion
-
About a dozen Alaska Lawmakers and others are in Norway looking at how the country develops it's renewable and fossil fuel resources. Norway gets 98% of its energy for in country use from hydropower.
-
A dozen Alaska state legislators are heading to Norway. The senators and representatives are part of a trip organized by the Institute of the North, a nonprofit group founded by former Governor Wally Hickel to improve understanding of northern issues. F