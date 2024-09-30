-
A proposal by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy would strip the North Slope Borough of its power to collect nearly $400 million in property taxes from oil companies each year. The idea gets at a longstanding question: How much money from oil should stay in the North Slope, where it’s pumped from the ground?
A hearing will be held on Monday in Barrow to investigate allegations of vote count discrepancies, bribery and other charges in the run-off election between North Slope Borough Mayor Charlotte Brower and her opponent, George Ahmaogak.
In the North Slope Borough mayor contest. Charlotte Brower is leading but doesn't have the necessary 40 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff. In that race she will face either Fenton Rexford or George Ahmaogak. It's too close to call.
With the exception of Anchorage, it was municipal election day Tuesday across Alaska. One high profile race was for the North Slope Borough mayor.
Alaska’s subsistence whalers are winning support from an unlikely faction at this year’s International Whaling Commission meeting: the conservationists.
Conservationists Lend Support to Alaska's Subsistence Whalers
North Slope Borough mayor Edward Itta addressed the Arctic Imperative Summit in Girdwood Tuesday, in a speech that criticized the state of Alaska for not stepping up to a leadership role in Arctic resource development.
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...