Lawmakers are heading to Juneau to discuss the Alaska LNG project - a so-called "gigaproject" with a price tag of $45-$65 billion. But if you're like a lot of Alaskans, you might be a little fuzzy on the details. So we break it down.Download Audio
The ConocoPhillips liquid natural gas plant in Nikiski that was moth-balled last month has gotten a reprieve.
Less than a month after it began shutting down, the Nikiski Liquified Natural Gas plant Conoco-Phillips has some more business. Details are being kept confidential but basically the company is buying gas from a producing well complex in Kenai owned by Buccaneer Energy.
The Alaska Army National Guard Armory in Kenai is open as an emergency shelter for Kenai Peninsula Borough residents who are without power. Homer Electric Association estimates that around 3,000 homes and businesses in the central Kenai Peninsula do not have power currently. Work will continue through the night but it could be Friday before power is restored to all.