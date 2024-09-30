-
A man died in the state's maximum security prison in Seward and it is under investigation by the state Bureau of Investigation, who will not speculate on a cause of death for Egan J Tommy, 24, until they get a report from the state medical examiner.
-
Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download…
-
The United States military is boosting efforts to relocate the village of Newtok. Erosion is eating away at the Bering Sea village, and local leaders have…