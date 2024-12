The United States military is boosting efforts to relocate the village of Newtok. Erosion is eating away at the Bering Sea village, and local leaders have been working for years with state and federal agencies to move the community. Now the with the military on board, the move is expected to go a lot faster.

Shane Iverson, KYUK – Bethel

Video Special by Chritopher Ho and Shane Iverson. KYUK - Bethel.

