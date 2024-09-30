-
KSKA: Friday, June 9 at 2:45pmThis years marks the 25th anniversary of one of the nation's premier theatre conferences and it's right here in Valdez, Alaska. The Last Frontier Theatre Conference started under the leadership of Dr. Jo Ann C. (Jody) McDowell and has been led by conference coordinator Dawson Moore since 2003. While at the core of the conference is the Play Lab, in which playwrights have their original works read to and given feedback by conference participants, the week-long event also features live performances, workshops in everything from acting and improvisation to playwriting and dramaturgy--and if that isn't enough, there is even a fringe festival that goes way into the evening. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk via a phone line this week to let us in on all the details.LISTEN HERE
-
What do you call a super mix of students, faculty and guest artists who have come together to explore, create and share new and exciting works of dance? Well, it's the annual University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance's New Dances 2015. Brian Jeffery (Director) and Melissa Jabaay (Choreographer and Lighting Designer) take time from last minute rehearsals to join Stage Talk this week to tell us how the mix works. New Dances 2015 performs in the Jerry Harper Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the campus of UAA April 3rd through the 12th of April.KSKA: Friday, April 3, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now: