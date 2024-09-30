Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
New arrivals

    Meet Daniel Cohen, from Chicago
    Ammon Swenson
    “New Arrivals” is Alaska Public Media’s look at the diverse people who move to Anchorage. Every other Tuesday, we meet a New Arrival from another country, another state, or another part of Alaska. The stories air at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays during Morning Edition here on KSKA, Alaska Public Media.Thanks for listening!
    Meet Cuckoo Gupta
    Eric Bork
    "New Arrivals" is Alaska Public Media's profiles of people who recently moved to Anchorage. Every Tuesday, we meet a New Arrival from another country, another state, or another part of Alaska. This week we meet Cuckoo Gupta, from Bangalore, India . Thanks for listening!
    Meet Jessica Delgado, from Arizona
    Eric Bork
    "New Arrivals" is Alaska Public Media's profiles of people who recently moved to Anchorage. Every Tuesday, we meet a New Arrival from another country, another state, or another part of Alaska. This week we meet Jessica Delgado, from Arizona.Thanks for listening!
    Meet Becca Anderson, from Oregon
    Eric Bork
    "New Arrivals" is Alaska Public Media's profiles of people who recently moved to Anchorage. Every Tuesday, we meet a New Arrival from another country, another state, or another part of Alaska. This week we meet Becca Anderson, from Oregon.Thanks for listening!
    Meet Hannah Smith, from Massachusetts
    Eric Bork
    "New Arrivals" is Alaska Public Media's profiles of people who recently moved to Anchorage. Every Tuesday, we meet a New Arrival from another country, another state, or another part of Alaska. This week we meet Hannah Smith, from Massachusetts.Thanks for listening!
    Meet Kimberly Ovitz, from Maine
    Eric Bork
    "New Arrivals" is Alaska Public Media's profiles of people who recently moved to Anchorage. Every Tuesday, we meet a New Arrival from another country, another state, or another part of Alaska. This week we meet Kimberly Ovitz, who moved to Anchorage from Maine. LISTEN HERE