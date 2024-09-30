-
Lawmakers are heading to Juneau to discuss the Alaska LNG project - a so-called "gigaproject" with a price tag of $45-$65 billion. But if you're like a lot of Alaskans, you might be a little fuzzy on the details. So we break it down.Download Audio
The push for a pipeline to deliver natural gas from the North Slope to market has been a long one, and opinions differ on how soon it might become a reality. And now the need for gas is rising within the state of Alaska. The cost of any gas line would be enormous. We’ll be talking about the investment prospects for a natural gas pipeline on the next Talk of Alaska.KSKA: Tuesday 3/19 at 10:00 amDownload Audio
Oil and Gas taxes take the forefront at the legislature this week – but that’s not all on the menu for the next few days.
Larry Persily's talk entitled “Alaska’s Natural Gas: Does Any Country Need It?” was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council in Anchorage on January 20, 2012.
TransCanada and Exxon Mobil are deferring filing the next step in paperwork to get a natural gas pipeline built to the Lower 48, and they’re assigning responsibility for that to Governor Sean Parnell.
The ConocoPhillips liquid natural gas plant in Nikiski that was moth-balled last month has gotten a reprieve.
The speaker of the State House does not have encouraging news on prospects for an Alaska gas pipeline.
The Nome city council wants to take advantage of natural gas in the Norton Sound. Facing high electric rates and unstable heating fuel prices, the council wants legislative support in renewing efforts to tap into gas just 25 miles off shore from Nome.
Conservation is a better means to reducing U.S. dependence on foreign oil than drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
A giant drilling rig is completely blocking one of the main roads near Prudhoe Bay.