KSKA: Friday, July 28 at 2:45pm Founded in 1982, The Music Machine has been showing off the talents of young performers on the stage every year as they sing and dance to popular musical theatre and pop songs. And along with it's sister, Dance Machine, it's back again this year for it's 36th show with a cast of over 70. Co-founder and Director Janet Carr-Campbell brings along one of those talented performers Faith Clark to Stage Talk this week to talk about it. The Music Machine performs in the Discovery Theatre August 2-5.LISTEN HERE
Seventy-five local young singers and dancers come together in The Music Machine's 34th anniversary show this August 5-8th at the Discovery Theatre and co-Founder Janet Carr-Campbell along with performer Morgan Cruz drop by the studio this week to talk about all the hard work it takes to put on such an extravaganza.KSKA: Friday, July 31, at 2:45pmListen Now: