The Music Machine
Seventy-five local young singers and dancers come together in The Music Machine's 34th anniversary show this August 5-8th at the Discovery Theatre and co-Founder Janet Carr-Campbell along with performer Morgan Cruz drop by the studio this week to talk about all the hard work it takes to put on such an extravaganza.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Janet Carr-Campbell, Artistic Director, Co-Founder, The Music Machine
- Morgan Cruz, Performer, The Music Machine
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 31 at 2:45 p.m.
- The Music Machine's 34th anniversary show will perform at the Discovery Theatre in the Performing Arts Center August 5th-7th at 7:30pm and August 8th at 2:00.
- Anchorage Community Theatre in association with Midnight Sun Theatrepresents Western Civilization, the Complete Musical (abridged) created by the Reduced Shakespeare Company opening July 10th and running until August 1st.
- Cyrano's Theatre CompanyAnchorage: The First Hundred Years. Ten Decades, Ten Plays Runs July 1st -September 6th