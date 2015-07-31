Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Music Machine

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published July 31, 2015 at 12:24 PM AKDT

Seventy-five local young singers and dancers come together in The Music Machine's 34th anniversary show this August 5-8th at the Discovery Theatre and co-Founder Janet Carr-Campbell along with performer Morgan Cruz drop by the studio this week to talk about all the hard work it takes to put on such an extravaganza.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 31 at 2:45 p.m.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)


  • The Music Machine's 34th anniversary show will perform at the Discovery Theatre in the Performing Arts Center August 5th-7th at 7:30pm and August 8th at 2:00.

  • Anchorage Community Theatre in association with Midnight Sun Theatrepresents Western Civilization, the Complete Musical (abridged) created by the Reduced Shakespeare Company opening July 10th and running until August 1st.

  • Cyrano's Theatre CompanyAnchorage: The First Hundred Years. Ten Decades, Ten Plays Runs July 1st -September 6th
