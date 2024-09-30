-
The Seward-based folk band has seen its share of lineup changes over the years, but they've maintained their mission of good vibes and good times. The band is playing dates across the state and will be performing in Anchorage at Williwaw on Saturday, July 1. We're joined by lead singer and guitarist Tyson Davis, keyboardist Kyle Comeau, and bassist Ben Sayers as they reflect on the last decade and what comes next.
-
Salmonfest is Alaska's largest outdoor music festival held every year in Ninilchik Alaska, hosting around 8,000 attendees. Join host Paul Twardock as he roams the festival grounds and nearby camping areas recording people's experience with the music, camping, and their connection to salmon.
-
This week on State of Art we're joined by local singer-songwriter Emma Hill who tells us about her project "Park Songs." Hill spent months travelling around the U.S. and Canada visiting national parks, recording notes and melodies along the way. The project is a combination of music, travelogue and advocacy for parklands. In this episode we also learn about Galway Days. Peggy Monaghan from the Irish Club of Alaska tells us about the upcoming celebration of Irish culture.
-
This week on State of Art we're joined by Salmonfest organizer David Stearns. The music and arts festival runs from August 5 through 7 at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik. Headliners include Umphrey's McGee, Shakey Graves, Rising Appalachia and California Honeydrops. We learn about the old days, the festival's salmon-centric mission, and what's new this year.
-
The salmon-supporting festival runs from August 5 to 7 and features dozens of visiting and local musicians.
-
Pro snowboarder turned musician Gus Engle releases his second album "Dungeon Master."
-
This week on State of Art we're checking out the newest episode of Indie Alaska called "How Running Ultramarathons Saved Carol Seppilu's Life." We'll also hear about one Sitkan's musical fingerprints on the SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon. We wrap up the episode with a track from long-time Alaska musician Dan McElrath who is playing two going away shows this summer.
-
This week on State of Art we're hearing from members of Anchorage band Outta Place. Father son duo Duke and Shane Russell have been playing music together forever, but with more musicians in the mix and gig opportunities returning, they’re champing at the bit to take audiences on a musical journey.
-
After a year of pandemic and increased racial tensions, Ed Washington, an Anchorage musician who won best male vocalist at the 2020 Alaska Hip Hop and R&B…
-
On December 17th, Anchorage rockers Photonak released "Tempered."