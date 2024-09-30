Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mushing

  • Outdoor Explorer
    Dog mushing in Alaska 101 + Ms. Uff Da
    Eric Bork
    March is prime time for winter sports in Alaska. The light is back, the snow is good, and Alaskan's are ready to enjoy it all. This show will introduce us to dog mushing and discuss trailetiquette with skier Alice Knapp.
  • Mitch Seavey arrives at the Nome finish line, the Burled Arch. (Photo: David Dodman, KNOM)
    Outdoor Explorer
    Talking Iditarod with Bill Sherwonit
    Eric Bork
    The next Outdoor Explorer will air during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and we’ll be discussing Alaska’s signature sporting event with nature writer Bill Sherwonit. Bill spent many years covering the Iditarod as a newspaper reporter and he has lots of stories from the trail. He’s recently put out a new book about the race. Tune in for a discussion with author Bill Sherwonit about the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.Thanks for listening!
  • Bucky and Miranda
    Outdoor Explorer
    They came to Alaska, and stayed
    Eric Bork
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking with Conor McDonald and Miranda Sheely. Conor is known as Bucky to his friends. A few years ago, Miranda and Bucky moved to Alaska for college from out of state, but they seem to have found their home here, and they decided not to leave after graduating. Miranda has found her passion exploring Alaska’s wilderness by raft during the summer, and with a dog team during the winter. Bucky recently presented his college thesis paper at the Alaska Snow Safety Summit. In it, he researched the relationship between social media and avalanche safety. Please join us for what’s sure to be an interesting conversation with Bucky McDonald and Miranda Sheely.Thanks for listening!
  • Sled dogs take a rest in the dog yard at Pelly Crossing. (Photo by Emily Schwing, KUAC - Fairbanks)
    News
    Layovers Vital To Yukon Quest Mushers, Dogs
    Emily Schwing
    After Yukon Quest mushers arrive in Dawson City, they drive their teams head across the Yukon River to a public campground, where handlers build elaborate camps for the dogs. They’ll get massaged, fed and sleep for the 24 hour layover.Download Audio
  • Lance Mackey cooks up a snack for his dogs. (Photo by Emily Schwing, KUAC - Fairbanks)
    News
    For Yukon Quest Musher Lance Mackey, 'Retirement' Is A 4-Letter Word
    Emily Schwing
    Lance Mackey is currently running in 12th place on the Yukon Quest trail. He is the winningest musher in Yukon Quest history. The four-time champion is a cancer survivor and both his public and private life hasn’t always been positive. The lifelong musher knows he can’t run dogs the way he used to, but he may never be ready to hang up the harnesses.Download Audio
  • Brent Sass was the first musher to reach Dawson during the 2015 Yukon Quest. (Photo by Emily Schwing/KUAC)
    News
    Brent Sass First Yukon Quest Musher To Reach Dawson
    Emily Schwing
    Brent Sass was the first Yukon Quest musher to arrive today in Dawson City, the halfway point on the Yukon Quest trail. The 200-mile stretch of trail to Dawson City is the longest between official race checkpoints.Download Audio
  • News
    Yukon Quest Trail Puts Dog Sled Designs To The Test
    Emily Schwing
    On the Yukon Quest Trail, there are a few things mushers have to be especially picky about including a sturdy sled. Jumble ice near McCabe Creek, half way to Pelly Crossing is testing sled engineering this year.Download Audio
  • First-place finisher Pete Kaiser arrives at the finish line in Nome at the end of the 2012 Norton Sound 450. (Photo: David Dodman, KNOM)
    News
    Norton Sound 450 Race Ready to Run in 2015
    Matthew Smith
    The Norton Sound 450, a regional sled dog race along the western coast of Alaska, will run in 2015, race officials say, committing to a race that was canceled last year and severely shortened the year before.
  • Mushing since age 4, Dalton now teaches Mushing 101 for kids at The Learning Farm in Achorage. Photo courtesy Deb Baines.
    Outdoor Explorer
    Amateur Mushing
    Kristin Spack
    Iditarod dog teams have as much in common with your pet as an Indy car and a tricycle, but there is something in between. Dog mushing is a recreational sport for families, too. On this Outdoor Explorer, we’ll learn about using sled dogs for fun and transportation with the mom of a local mushing family, and a Denali guide who takes out newbies daily.KSKA Thursday 3/7 at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pm
  • News
    Lessons of the Seavey Family
    Kristin Spack
    VIDEO: Junior Iditarod 2012
Load More