Mount McKinley

  • Outdoor Explorer
    Denali Climbing Season Begins
    Kristin Spack
    00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf90790000On the next Outdoor Explorer: Climbing North America's highest peak. The first climbers of the season are beginning their attempts on Denali. And in a few weeks, base camp on the Kahiltna glacier will become an international village of mountaineers. Host Annie Feidt will be joined by Denali climbing guides and a National Park Service climbing ranger on the next Outdoor Explorer.KSKA: Thursday 4/25 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • Lonnie Dupre during his 2012 attempt on Denali. (Courtesy Lonnie Dupre)
    News
    Denali in January: Preparing for the Solo Summit
    Kristin Spack
    00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb41de0000 Despite six frost bite fingers, -60 F windchill weather, and a little sleep deprivation, Lonnie Dupre continues to make his was toward the Denali summit. Monday January 2, marked day 12of the trip. A few days before he departed for Denali base camp, Lonnie talked about preparing for the solo ascent of Denali in winter and his 25 year career as a polar explorer at REI in Anchorage.KSKA: Thursday 1/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Dupre Back For Second Solo Denali Attempt
    Dan Bross
    Lonnie Dupre is back in Alaska for a second attempt at climbing Denali solo in the month of January.
  • News
    Denali Climbing Season Wrapping Up
    Sue Deyoe
    There are only a couple hundred people left on the mountain and only a few left to check in at the Talkeetna Ranger station to start their climbs.
  • News
    Body of Missing Climber Found on Denali
    Sue Deyoe
    The body of a missing climber has been found on Denali. Mountaineering rangers using a high-powered spotting scope located Juergen Kanzian's body yesterday.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 1, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Nixon’s Moon Rock Creates Legal Battle, Supreme Court Upholds Smoking Ban in Juneau, EPA Grants New Coastal Drilling Permits to Shell Oil, UAF Program Connects Fisheries to Cafeterias, and more...
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 27, 2011
    Josh Edge
    State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...
  • Photo by Heather Aronno. Dr. George Argus
    News
    Pioneering Climber to Recall Deadly Mt. McKinley Excursion
    Heather Aronno
    00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf5b6c0000One of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount McKinley from the South Buttress route is back in Alaska to tell his story. George Argus reached the peak with a team of men in 1954. He nearly didn’t make it back alive.
  • News
    Mountain Sickness Keeps Ranger Patrol Busy
    Sue Deyoe
    The Denali rescue helicopter was busy last night taking care of patients high on Mt. McKinley. In three separate incidents, one climbing patrol had to deal with mountaineers suffering from severe acute mountain sickness.