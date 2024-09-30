-
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf90790000On the next Outdoor Explorer: Climbing North America's highest peak. The first climbers of the season are beginning their attempts on Denali. And in a few weeks, base camp on the Kahiltna glacier will become an international village of mountaineers. Host Annie Feidt will be joined by Denali climbing guides and a National Park Service climbing ranger on the next Outdoor Explorer.KSKA: Thursday 4/25 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb41de0000 Despite six frost bite fingers, -60 F windchill weather, and a little sleep deprivation, Lonnie Dupre continues to make his was toward the Denali summit. Monday January 2, marked day 12of the trip. A few days before he departed for Denali base camp, Lonnie talked about preparing for the solo ascent of Denali in winter and his 25 year career as a polar explorer at REI in Anchorage.KSKA: Thursday 1/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Lonnie Dupre is back in Alaska for a second attempt at climbing Denali solo in the month of January.
There are only a couple hundred people left on the mountain and only a few left to check in at the Talkeetna Ranger station to start their climbs.
The body of a missing climber has been found on Denali. Mountaineering rangers using a high-powered spotting scope located Juergen Kanzian's body yesterday.
Nixon’s Moon Rock Creates Legal Battle, Supreme Court Upholds Smoking Ban in Juneau, EPA Grants New Coastal Drilling Permits to Shell Oil, UAF Program Connects Fisheries to Cafeterias, and more...
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf5b6c0000One of the first climbers to reach the summit of Mount McKinley from the South Buttress route is back in Alaska to tell his story. George Argus reached the peak with a team of men in 1954. He nearly didn’t make it back alive.
The Denali rescue helicopter was busy last night taking care of patients high on Mt. McKinley. In three separate incidents, one climbing patrol had to deal with mountaineers suffering from severe acute mountain sickness.