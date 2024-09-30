-
The race has been held every year since World War II.
At the 84th running of the Mount Marathon race in Seward, runners from Anchorage placed in the top two spots for men and women.
When Kikkan Randall won Mount Marathon for the first time on Monday, her mom Deborah was there to celebrate. Deborah is a past Mount Marathon Champion herself. And she was probably the only person collecting condolences over Kikkan's win.
