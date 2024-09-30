Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Motorcycle

  • Outdoor Explorer
    Motocross
    KSKA: Thursday, July 6th, at 2:00 p.m. Imagine sending your 8-year-old over an 80-foot jump on a motorcycle, seeing him crash, and then doing it again? During this show we’ll talk to a dad from Sutton who has done that, and is heading to a national motocross championship with his brave son, who we’ll also have in the studio. We’ll also learn about motocross here in Anchorage, where youth and adult races go on through the summer.LISTEN HERE
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Father-Daughter Treks
    Charles Wohlforth
    KSKA: Thursday, May 5 @ 2:00 pm.On the next Outdoor Explorer we’ll have two different father-daughter teams who reconnected through big adventures. One pair rode motorcycles from Alaska to college in New York, the other came from Wisconsin to build a cabin in northern Alaska. DOWNLOAD AUDIO
  • News
    One Dies After South Anchorage Crash
    Steve Heimel
    Sunday in South Anchorage a motorcycle struck a left turning vehicle on Dimond Boulevard. Investigation continues.
  • News
    Man Dies in Dalton Highway Accident
    Steve Heimel
    A man in a motorcycle tour group died Sunday when his vehicle apparently slipped on the Dalton Highway.