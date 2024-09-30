mike chenault

-
The Legislature is meeting in Juneau this week for a special session on the Alaska LNG project -- that’s the proposal to build a giant natural gas pipeline from the North Slope. The big question before lawmakers this session is whether the state should take a larger stake in the project, by buying out one of its partners. Download Audio
Gov. Bill Walker has pulled a controversial reserves tax from consideration during the legislature’s special session, after receiving assurances from the state’s partners in the Alaska LNG project that should any one company pull out, it would not withhold its gas from the project.
With two days to go until the session opens, it’s already off to a testy start. Download Audio
Later this month, state lawmakers will convene for their third special session of the year -- this time to discuss the Alaska LNG project. But with just two weeks to go, they have yet to see the legislation they'll be discussing - Gov. Bill Walker hasn't released it.Download Audio
The speaker of the State House does not have encouraging news on prospects for an Alaska gas pipeline.