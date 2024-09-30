-
Every spring millions of birds stream into Alaska from all over the globe to feed, mate, and raise their young. On this Outdoor Explorer features Dan Ruthrauff with the USGS Alaska Science Center and Melanie Dufour with the Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival.
One of the most spectacular biological events in the world is going on in Alaska right now, the migration of hundreds of thousands of caribou from their northern calving grounds to wintering areas to the south. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll learn how do they do it, and why, and what makes them change the routine sometimes, using new areas after many years on the same course.Thanks for listening!
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defbdf4e0000It’s a sure sign of spring in coastal Alaska, the arrival of migrating shorebirds that flock so thickly they sometimes look like clouds. Several communities welcome the birds and visitors who want to see them and learn about them, and its a great chance to get out on the water early in the season and forget winter. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking about the spring migrations and the shorebird festivals coming up in the next week weeks.KSKA: Thursday 4/18 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
2010 Census data show that Anchorage is growing and becoming increasingly diverse. A growing percentage of the people that represent Anchorage's new residents have moved from other countries and speak English as a second language. What are some of the challenges and opportunities of migrating to Alaska from a different country and what services can Anchorage offer to help ease the transition to a new and foreign place?KSKA: Wednesday 1/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm