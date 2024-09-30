Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
middle school

  • Math teacher Piper Jones listens to her students before distributing a quiz.
    News
    Middle school teachers think planning time cuts are hurting students
    Anne Hillman
    There's tension in Anchorage's middle schools because some teachers feel they're being treated unfairly. Elective teachers have less planning time, and they say it impacts their relationships with the students. Download Audio
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Getting Tweens Outdoors
    Kristin Spack
    For outdoor families, it can be tough when children leave elementary school and suddenly don’t want to go outside anymore. There are plenty of exceptions, but middle school coaches and parents of tweens know that this is a critical age to keep young people going outside and active. We’ll be talking with parents and educators about how the outdoors can compete with the screen or the couch in the lives of tweens as we struggle to help them build independent lives that are healthy and active.KSKA: Thursday 10/17 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now