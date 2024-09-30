-
Why is Medicaid important to the health our community? What is the real cost to Alaskans of funding these programs? And, what are the long term savings associated with a healthier population?
-
Monday, August 15, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Initiated and driven by the Accountable Care Act, and changes in Medicare payment mechanisms, health care systems in the U.S. seek to improve access, quality, and cost. On the next Line One program we discuss Medicaid reform and expansion in Alaska.LISTEN NOW
-
Health Commissioner Valerie Davidson unveiled two new reports today (Friday) at a press conference in Anchorage she hopes will help make the case for Medicaid expansion. They show Alaska can actually save money by expanding the program, even as the federal match drops below 100 percent. Download Audio