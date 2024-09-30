Monday, August 22 @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmIn place of Line One, this Monday KSKA brings you The Breakdown: A Marketplace Special. Kai Ryssdal hosts The Breakdown, an hour-long special. Marketplace Senior Editor Paddy Hirsch will discuss the major financial events from 2008 to now. How do we create more jobs? Is 9% unemployment the new normal?