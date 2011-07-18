APRN Speaker Series: BJ Leiderman

Freelance composer of music on NPR’s Morning Edition, Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me, Car Talk and Marketplace on America Public Media, BJ Leiderman will be in Anchorage to perform. For over 30 years, this award- winning composer has enjoyed a multifaceted career that also includes being lyricist, producer, copywriter, and voice talent.

As Creative Director of BJ Leiderman Music, Leiderman has scored numerous TV and radio commercials and corporate promotional videos for clients including Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, U.S. Air, Corporation For Public Broadcasting, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, General Mills and General Electric.

Come enjoy him talking, playing, and performing with Kevin Barnett & The Lovin' Dog Kennel Club & The Anchorage Youth Symphony.

Meet BJ Leiderman at APTI

Friday, September 16

- 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

- Elmo Sackett Broadcast Center (3877 University Dr. Anchorage, AK 99508)

- $20 Reservations Required (Limited)

- Call Cindy 550-8432 or Gena 550-8400

BJ Leiderman Performs with Anchorage Youth Symphony and Kevin Barnett and the Lovin' Dog Kennel Club

Saturday, September 17

- 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

- Discovery Theatre at APAC (621 W 6th Ave. Anchorage, AK 99501)

- $25 General, $15 Youth, Student and Military (plus fee) - BUY TICKETS: centertix.net or call 263-ARTS

APRN Speaker Series Calendar 2011-2012:







September 16 & 17, 2011: BJ Leiderman, NPR theme composer

November 2011: Richard Nelson, Encounters

March 2012: Maria Hinojosa, NPR's Latino USA

May 2012: Corey Flintoff, NPR Foreign Correspondent, former host, Alaska News Nightly

July 2012: Carl Kasell, NPR's Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me, Roving Ambassador

