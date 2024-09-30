No where else but Alaska do you get the opportunity to catch world class salmon. Eight of the ten top ten world class salmon that are caught on rod and reel come from the Kenai River. This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to Ricky Gease, executive director Kenai River Sportfishing Association talk about the economic impacts, management and future of sport fishing in Alaska.KSKA: Thursday 6/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

