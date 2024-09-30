-
No where else but Alaska do you get the opportunity to catch world class salmon. Eight of the ten top ten world class salmon that are caught on rod and reel come from the Kenai River. This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to Ricky Gease, executive director Kenai River Sportfishing Association talk about the economic impacts, management and future of sport fishing in Alaska.KSKA: Thursday 6/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
A petition book from Fairbanks for the Coastal Zone Management ballot measure was never turned in to election authorities by sponsors because it looked…
-
A former congressional aide may spend as much as 10-months in prison for a fishing violation while was a member of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council.
-
Former Murkowski Aide May Face Jail Time for Fishing Violation, Congress May Leave FAA in Partial Shut-Down Mode, Cordova Times Will Be Purchased By Its Editor, Permanent Fund Dividend Will be Lower than Last Year, and more...