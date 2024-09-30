-
The Central Committee of the Alaska Democratic Party voted Monday evening to support an Independent party ticket for Governor and Lieutenant Governor comprised of Bill Walker and Byron Mallott. Mallot has been the Democratic nominee for Governor but would run as Lieutenant Governor with Walker on the Independent ticket. The vote was 89 to 2.
The Lieutenant Governor has received a petition application with at least the required hundred signatures for a ballot question that would put a new Coastal Management program back before the legislature -- or the public -- next year.
Friday, August 12 @ 2:00pm on KSKA and 7:30pm on KAKMSome of the top stories of the week have are: former State Senator Ben Stevens will not face federal corruption charges; Governor Sean Parnell “clarifies” Lt. Governor Mead Treadwell’s role; Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar tours Alaska; former Murkowski aide arraigned in Anchorage courtroom; “Palin gets state legal aid to fight lawsuit”; PFD faces extreme volatility due to world market turmoil; federal government investigating BOEMRE scientist.