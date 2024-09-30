Lori Townsend

-
What if your insurance company helped you build a healthier grocery list or your work place paid part of your gym membership? Last time on Talk of Alaska we discussed the staggering cost of health care in the state and now we'll talk about solutions.KSKA: Tuesday, 2/21 @ 10:00am
This week, the debt ceiling has been raised but stability has yet to be seen; the impacts of the loss of Alaska Newspapers; a former Murkowski aide may be headed to prison; community response to Mayor Sullivan’s proposed sidewalk sitting ordinance; surviving on urban subsistence; and a discussion of ANCSA.
Once again we are hearing calls to change the 40-year-old Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. The corporations formed under the Act have become major players in the state’s economy, and with their partnerships they are spreading around the world.
Scientists Says Ketchikan Facing 'Massive' PSP Event, Critics Label Redistricting Plan ‘Flawed’, Special Session Cost Alaska At Least $960,018, Hastings Fire Expected to Increase, and more...
Tribal representatives from across the state are gathered in Anchorage today, intently working on language for an accord, or treaty, between Alaska tribes to compel Congress to enact an Alaska Native Restoration Act.
Medicare eligible-elders would be able to negotiate private contracts with doctors under new legislation proposed by Senator Lisa Murkowski.Murkowski says Senate Bill 1042 called the Medicare Patient Empowerment Act would allow patients to see any physician they choose, even if that doctor has opted out of taking Medicare patients.
Links between cancer and chemicals in our environment will be the focus of a series of talks in Alaska beginning Wednesday in Anchorage. Jeanne Rizzo is an RN and is the president of the Breast Cancer Fund. The organization works to raise awareness of pervasive toxins in every day products and what people can do to make better choices for themselves and their families.
Fire North of Fairbanks Draws Big Response, Top VA Official Visits Rural Alaska, Petersburg Coast Guard Commander Temporarily Relieved of Duty, Court Issues Final Judgement on Reinstating Roadless Protections, and more...
Veterans and their families were joined on the park strip in Anchorage today by Senator Mark Begich and Veterans Administration Secretary Eric Shinseki. The two officials left immediately following the gathering for events at Joint base Elmendorf/Richardson.
Veterans Receive Special Honor from Korean Government, Sitka Coast Guard Air Station's First Commanding Officer Comes Back for Visit, Special Session Plans on Hold, Sealaska Heritage Institute Cultural Center Named After Soboleff, and more...