-
With ranked choices tabulated, Murkowski got 53.7% of the vote to Kelly Tshibaka’s 46.3%.
-
Officials at Denali National Park and Preserve are studying whether the existing path of the park’s 92-mile road can be spared from a creeping landslide, in what scientists say could be a preview of Denali’s future as its permafrost thaws.
-
A pair of Democratic senators have introduced a bill to designate parts of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as a permanent wilderness area, prompting outrage from Alaska Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski.
-
Norwegian oil company Statoil said Tuesday (Nov. 17) that it will end exploration efforts in the Chukchi Sea and close its Anchorage office. The decision comes just two months after Shell ended its quest to drill in the Arctic Ocean, citing disappointing results at its first well.Download Audio
-
Alaska fishermen have three years before the EPA is supposed to begin regulating deck wash, bilge water and other liquids discharged from small vessels. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski this week introduced a bill to permanently block the regulation for commercial vessels under 79 feet. Senate co-sponsors include Alaska’s Dan Sullivan, and California Democrat Barbara Boxer.Download Audio
-
The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a major provision of the landmark Voting Rights Act on Tuesday morning. The Court did not invalidate the entire law, and Alaska’s Congressional delegation has mixed reactions.Download Audio
-
This weekend, the Anchorage Municipal Clerk's office released updated numbers for the April 2nd Municipal Election, including for the close race in West Anchorage's District 3. By Saturday evening, Ernie Hall had widened the gap between he and the write-ins, leading by more than 300 votes.Download Audio
-
It’s been nearly a year since an earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami that devastated whole communities in that country’s Northwest area.
-
The US Justice department now says it will look further into the plea deal prosecutors made with former VECO owner Bill Allen. Senator Lisa Murkowski called on Attorney General Eric Holder to say more about the department's decision not to charge Allen with having an affair with a 15-year-old girl.
-
Democrats and Republicans are wrestling over how to pay for continuing the payroll tax holiday that’s been in affect this year.