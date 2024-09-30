-
The Sandy Hook shooting has sparked a national debate about guns and gun laws. Alaska has one of the most liberal gun laws in the country. It's one of four states that do not require a permit for carrying a concealed weapon.
There’s a new set of dog control laws in the Western Alaska City of Bethel. It includes the authorization of a new force of animal control volunteers.
With the debt-ceiling legislation signed into law Tuesday afternoon, the nation no longer needs to worry about defaultmageddon, at least not until early 2013. That's when the U.S. Treasury once again runs out of room to borrow again. Even though there wasn't a default this time, the partisan fight left plenty of wreckage lying about.
The rating agency said the debt ceiling agreement is a step in the right direction for the country and said the chances of a default on its debt remain "extremely low."
Last week, an FBI agent based in California and specializing in Civil Rights crimes took part in a public forum held at Anchorage's Fairview Recreation Center. For an hour, Supervisory Agent Peter Kaupp told the packed room what constitutes a federal hate crime and what does not.