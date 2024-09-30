-
The top official from the Department of Veterans Affairs spent Memorial Day afternoon in Rural Alaska. Secretary Eric Shinseki traveled to the Bering Sea Village of Kwigillingok to get a better understanding of what it will take to care for veterans in the remote reaches of Alaska.
-
Fire North of Fairbanks Draws Big Response, Top VA Official Visits Rural Alaska, Petersburg Coast Guard Commander Temporarily Relieved of Duty, Court Issues Final Judgement on Reinstating Roadless Protections, and more...
-
The top U.S. official who oversees veterans’ issues will be in Alaska on Memorial Day. Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki will be with Senator Mark Begich in Anchorage on Monday at Memorial Day events. They’ll also travel out to rural Alaska that afternoon, which Begich says will give Shinseki insight into what Alaskan veterans face when trying to get services.