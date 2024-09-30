-
An icon of pioneer aviation in Northwest Arctic Alaska has been laid to rest. Marge Baker of Baker Aviation died while on vacation with her family in Mexico on Dec. 24. She was 79-years old.
-
The storm heading toward the west coast of Alaska is starting to move in. Officials with the national weather service say the forecasts call for up to 14…
-
A subsidiary of the regional Native corporation for northwest Alaska has opened a new hotel in Kotzebue. NANA Development Corp. on Monday opened the Nullagvik Hotel after two years of construction.
-
A former leader of the Inuit Circumpolar Conference and a prominent Alaska Native traditional science advocate has died.
-
36 Alaska Post Offices In Danger of Posting, Rural Alaska Program’s Success Attract Outside Dentists, Men in Juneau Earn Significantly More than Women, Bethel Residents React to Newspaper Shutdown, and more...
-
NANA Development is not disclosing the financial terms, but will end up owning Grand Isle Shipyard Incorporated, on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.
-
Inupaiq elder Caleb Pungowi is dead of cancer in Kotzebue. Pungowi was born in 1941 on Saint Lawrence Island and became a well-known ambassador for Native traditional knowledge in the scientific community.
-
Kotzebue based Maniilaq Association will be laying off around 40 employees effective immediately.
-
Maniilaq Association Lays Off Unspecified Number of Employees, Rachelle Waterman Sentenced to Three Years, Indian Affairs Committee Investigating Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Rates, Mat-Su Mayor Surprised by Anchorage’s Suit Against Knik Arm Crossing, and more...
-
The Northern Waters Task Force held a series of meetings in Kotzebue and Nome this week.