-
Romney Dodd is a fourth generation Alaskan who started making art in 1991 after the birth of her first child. Working in paint, Romney's art gained…
-
Dennis Stevens, along with other KL7AA volunteers, work together to ensure Ham Radio communication for the Anchorage area stays operational.So if digital…
-
The elections are finally over, although in Alaska, there is still uncertainty over the U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial race outcomes. Those race results will not be clear until more than 20,000 early, absentee and questioned ballots are counted next week. KSKA: Friday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 8 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio
-
From the courtroom to the living room (thanks to the hit television series “CSI”), forensic science is king. Expertise on fingerprints, ballistics and bite mark analysis are routinely called on to solve the most difficult criminal cases — and to put the guilty behind bars. KAKM: Tuesday, 4/17 at 9:00pm
-
Watch Trailer: Season 6, Art in the Twenty-First Century on PBS. See more from ART:21.Over the past decade, Art21 has established itself as the preeminent chronicler of contemporary art and artists through its Peabody Award-winning biennial television series, Art in the Twenty-First Century. The nonprofit organization has used the power of digital media to introduce millions of people of all ages to contemporary art and artists and has created a new paradigm for teaching and learning about the creative process.KAKM: Monday, 4/16 at 9:00pm
-
Watch Finding Your Roots: Angela Buchdahl, Rick Warren & Yasir Qadhi - Preview on PBS. See more from Finding Your Roots.Pastor Rick Warren, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl and Sheik Yasir Qadhi — clerics of three different faiths — all have complex family histories that profoundly shaped their religious beliefs. Research of their roots unearthed a story about the spiritual foundations of this country, an unrelenting struggle to achieve the ideal of religious freedom and tolerance, but also the difficulties sometimes of holding onto one’s faith and still feeling like an “authentic” American.KAKM: Sunday, 4/15 at 7:00pm
-
In April 2011, the worst tornado outbreak in decades left a trail of destruction across the U.S., killing more than 360 people. Why was there such an extreme outbreak? How do such outbreaks form? With modern warning systems, why did so many die? Is our weather getting more extreme — and if so, how bad will it get? In this NOVA special, get a look at the science behind the last year’s outbreak, meeting those affected and the scientists striving to understand the forces behind the outbreak. Could their work improve tornado prediction in the future? Learn how we all can protect ourselves and our communities in the future.KAKM: Wednesday, 4/11 at 8:00pm
-
Join Len Goodman, a judge on “Dancing With the Stars,” as he examines the 100-year legacy of the Titanic, exploring the human stories that unfolded in the years after the ship sank. He meets descendants of passengers and crew and hears how, for the families of many on board, the sinking was just the start of the story. He visits Belfast, the city where Titanic was built, and journeys to other towns left scarred by the tragedy.KAKM: Tuesday, 4/10 at 7:00pm
-
What are things made of? It’s a simple question with an astonishing answer. Fewer than 100 naturally occurring elements form the ingredients of everything in our world — from solid rocks to ethereal gases, from scorching acids to the living cells in our body.KAKM: Wednesday, 4/4 at 8:00pm
-
Watch Grand Coulee Dam Preview on PBS. See more from American Experience.Grand Coulee was more than a dam — it was a proclamation. In the wake of the Great Depression, America turned from private enterprise to public works — not simply to provide jobs, but to restore faith. KAKM: Tuesday, 4/3 at 7:00pm