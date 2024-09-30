-
KSKA: Friday, January 12 at 2:45p.m. "A truly original new piece of theatre", Jacqueline Goldfinger's haunting play filled with music, storytelling and discovery, The Arsonists is being presented by Perseverance Theatre at the Sydney Laurence Theatre. Director Art Rotch, along with the two actors from the show, Allison Holdkamp and Aaron Elmore drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about their process of harnessing three talents (acting, singing, playing guitar) into creating their characters. The Arsonists runs January 12 through the 21st.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, November 10 at 2:45pm When Perseverance Theatre of Juneau opens its second show of its Anchorage season with The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz the audience will be treated to a ring-side performance of professional wrestling throw-downs, head slams and enormous egos. Tune into Stage Talk this week to meet one of the "wrestlers" Jacob Athyal ("VP") and Perseverance Theatre's Executive Artistic Director Art Rotch and hear about what goes on backstage in one of America's favorite pastimes. The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity performs November 9-19 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, September 29 at 2:45pm Robert Harling's tribute to his sister and the women he grew up with in the South, Steel Magnolias, is being presented by Perseverance Theatre as its opening production of the 2017-2018 Anchorage season. Taking place in a small Southern town's beauty parlor, this touching yet comical story of six women who bond over recipes, gossip, the men in their lives and the struggles they all face will be presented in the Sydney Laurence Theatre September 29-October 15th. Gigi Lynch, who plays the curmudgeon "Ouiser" and Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager, drop by Stage Talk today to talk about the show.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: August 4 at 2:45p.m. Perseverance Theatre of Juneau is bringing another full slate of plays to Anchorage this coming season. Artistic Director Art Rotch, Playwright Lucas Rowley and Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman join Steve this week on Stage Talk to go through the line-up.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, April 28 at 2:45pm Though a child may be taught the concept of what is right and what is wrong, it is only through life's specific experiences that she starts to understand what those concepts really mean and how they can affect her and loved ones around her. Such is the story of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird as adapted to the stage by Christopher Sergel and presented by Perseverance Theatre in the Discovery Theatre. Actors Keith McCoy ("Tom Robbins"), Theo Houck ("Dill") and Seth Coppens ("Scout") join host Steve Hunt this week on Stage Talk. To Kill a Mockingbird opens April 28th and runs through May 7th.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, March 3 at 2:45pm A young 17-year old Tlingit leaves Juneau to go to his grandparents' remote village to begin a journey into himself and his culture is the subject of Frank Henry Kaash Katasse's play They Don't Talk Back being produced by Perseverance Theatre and performing in the Sydney Laurence Theatre March 3rd through the 12th. Skyler Ray-Benson Davis, who plays the young "Nick", stops by the studio this week along with Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman to talk about among other things Skyler's own journey as a young Tlingit man who learned a lot about his own culture by performing in this exciting new play.
-
KSKA: Friday, September 30 at 2:45pm Perseverance Theatre of Juneau opens their Anchorage season with Peter and the Starcatcher, a play by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker based on the book by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson running September 30th through October 16 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre. Director Teresa Pond, actor Sylvia Kwan and PT's Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about this "prequel" to the story of Peter Pan.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Friday, August 12 at 2:45pm. Perseverance Theatre is bringing six productions to Anchorage this year along with a few surprises. Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager drops by Stage Talk to chat about all that is going on. Peter and the Starcatcheropens the season on September 30th.LISTEN NOW
-
When Brian Weed was 12 years old, the Treadwell Mine was his playground. Nowadays everything off-trail in Southeast Alaska is his playground.Brian and his team of explorers spend their free time roaming the outdoors in search of clues to Alaska's history and of course adventure.
-
KSKA: Friday, May 20 at 2:45p.m. It's "shave and a hair cut, too SLITS" with Perseverance Theatre's production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's musical thriller, Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Join Artistic Director Art Rotch, Actor Victoria Bundonis and Anchorage General Manager forPerseverance Josh Lowman this week on Stage Talk. Sweeney Todd runs through May 29th in the Discovery Theatre.DOWNLOAD AUDIO