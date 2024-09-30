-
Most of us are aware of the physical benefits of being active, but what about our mental health? On the next Outdoor Explorer we will be talking to three people who use the outdoors and exercise for their health, but in very different ways. We talk about the role it plays in moving through the grieving process, its role in managing lifelong, chronic illnesses, and how it can improve mental health.Thanks for listening!
Monday, March 28, 2016, at 2:00 p.m.Mosquitoes are estimated to transmit various diseases to more than 700 million people each year and over one million people annually die of these diseases. This makes mosquitoes the deadliest animal in the world. On this program Anchorage infectious disease specialist Dr. Ben Westley will discuss common mosquito borne illnesses, their risk, treatment, and prevention.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Biologists have found Polar Bears in the Beaufort Sea with hair loss and skin lesions. Those are the same symptoms that have sickened ice seals and…
An Alaska cruise ship appears to have limited the spread of an ongoing gastrointestinal illness.