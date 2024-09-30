Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Illness

  • Mission Objective Outdoors Vice President Brian Leipold. (from Mission Objective Outdoors Facebook Page)
    Outdoor Explorer
    Health, healing and the outdoors
    Eric Bork
    Most of us are aware of the physical benefits of being active, but what about our mental health? On the next Outdoor Explorer we will be talking to three people who use the outdoors and exercise for their health, but in very different ways. We talk about the role it plays in moving through the grieving process, its role in managing lifelong, chronic illnesses, and how it can improve mental health.Thanks for listening!
  • Line One
    Mosquito Borne Illness
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, March 28, 2016, at 2:00 p.m.Mosquitoes are estimated to transmit various diseases to more than 700 million people each year and over one million people annually die of these diseases. This makes mosquitoes the deadliest animal in the world. On this program Anchorage infectious disease specialist Dr. Ben Westley will discuss common mosquito borne illnesses, their risk, treatment, and prevention.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
  • 9 polar bears with alopecia and skin legions were discovered in the Beaufort Sea. Photo courtesy USGS.
    News
    Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness
    Annie Feidt
    Biologists have found Polar Bears in the Beaufort Sea with hair loss and skin lesions. Those are the same symptoms that have sickened ice seals and…
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: April 6, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship
  • News
    Cruise Ship Norovirus Outbreak May Be Over
    Ed Schoenfeld
    An Alaska cruise ship appears to have limited the spread of an ongoing gastrointestinal illness.