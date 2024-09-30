Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Holds

  • News
    City Cemetery Holds Hidden Gems
    Ellen Lockyer
    Anchorage's earliest founders are gone, but certainly not forgotten. Those who turned out for the annual Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery walk were not…
  • News
    Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing
    Emily Schwing
    Alaska’s Congressman Don Young today (Thursday) hosted a hearing of the subcommittee on Indian and Alaska Native Affairs in Fairbanks. Young spoke candidly with Native Alaskan representatives, who testified about how federal laws and policies effect rural energy prices.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: April 5, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.