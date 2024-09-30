-
The Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery is on two hour notice. Two-hour notice means when a fishery is called, officials will give the fleet a minimum of two hours to get into position.
Coming up this week: Gulf fixed gear fishermen get a surprise cod opening to end the year; it looks like there'll be another herring fishery this spring in Behm Canal, and how sunlight makes spilled oil especially deadly to fish.
It could be a record year, at least in volume, for the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery. A forecast released last week predicts the biggest harvest ever, at 29,000 tons.