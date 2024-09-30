Hear Me Now

-
Willy and Adrianne Shelton talk about their son Joel, his twin Nathan and their younger brother, and how Joel’s leukemia diagnosis and treatment has impacted their family, faith and relationships.LISTEN HERE
-
Friends Ginny Shaffer and Lisa Solomonson recall the passing of Ginny's infant son, Bryson, twelve years ago. At the time, Lisa was a nurse who cared for Bryson and his twin sister, Holland. Both were born with heart defects. Ginny and Lisa reflect on the experience of caring for Bryson and Holland through this difficult time. Ginny and Lisa bonded during the care of Bryson and Holland through this difficult time.LISTEN HERE
-
Arleta Lefler talks to her supervisor, Theresa Gleason, about how faith informs her work as a nurse. For Arleta, nursing is a "God calling." She recalls memorable moments of interacting with patients from throughout her career.LISTEN HERE
-
Asia Harmeling and Ralph Pasana talk about why they chose nursing. Ralph shares the memory when, as a teen one day, he wanted to spend time with friends rather than care for his grandmother and how that episode influences his work as a nurse today. LISTEN HERE
-
Bryant Skinner talks to colleague, Sara Lovell, about his work with Alaska CARES, a children’s advocacy center. During therapy, one young girl’s drawings affirm his belief that there is hope for healing. Patient permission was granted to share this story.LISTEN HERE