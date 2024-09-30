Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Health

  • a nurse administers a vaccine to a patient
    Line One
    Line One: Depolarizing vaccine conversations
    Ammon Swenson
    Across our community, Alaskans are trying to navigate the new realities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Conversations about masking, vaccines, and whether to return to work and school can trigger strong feelings and in some cases have resulted in strained friendships and divided families. These conversations mimic the political divide and frequently devolve into defensiveness, contempt, criticism, and hurt feelings. These high conflict conversations do nothing to improve public health and are tearing at the foundations of our community and the sense of unity we take pride in as Alaskans.
  • A teenager gets his first vaccine shot from a man with a red mask on
    Alaska Insight Clips
    Pediatricians say misinformation is a barrier to kids getting vaccinated
    Jeff Chen
    In Alaska, only 25% of kids aged 5 to 11 have received at least one shot. Nationally, 31% have.
  • Mission Objective Outdoors Vice President Brian Leipold. (from Mission Objective Outdoors Facebook Page)
    Outdoor Explorer
    Health, healing and the outdoors
    Eric Bork
    Most of us are aware of the physical benefits of being active, but what about our mental health? On the next Outdoor Explorer we will be talking to three people who use the outdoors and exercise for their health, but in very different ways. We talk about the role it plays in moving through the grieving process, its role in managing lifelong, chronic illnesses, and how it can improve mental health.Thanks for listening!
  • (Photo via Flickr user Marco Verch)
    Line One
    High blood pressure: the silent killer
    Dr. Jay Butler
    Dr. Jay Butler welcomes Alaska internal medicine specialist Dr. Julie McCormick for a discussion of high blood pressure—why it is important and what you and your health care provider can do about it.Thanks for listening!
  • News
    Medicaid in Alaska: excessive spending or an investment in our future?
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Why is Medicaid important to the health our community? What is the real cost to Alaskans of funding these programs? And, what are the long term savings associated with a healthier population?
  • Pill on cash
    News
    Medicaid, Kids, and Mental Health Services- Something Is Wrong
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Drug abuse, domestic violence, and poverty rates are all very high in Alaska and impact many young people who are supported by Medicaid. A problem arises, however, when Medicaid recipients try to access mental health services. Thanks for listening!
  • Line One
    Palliative care
    Dr. Jay Butler
    Some of the greatest challenges in health care arise during treatment for prolonged life-threatening illnesses and during care at the end of life. Palliative care assists patients and families in selecting the best treatment options that align with the goals of care. Please join Dr. Jay Butler and a panel of Alaska palliative care providers on Line One: Your Health Connection for a discussion of palliative care—what it is and what it is not?Thanks for listening!
  • Outdoor Explorer
    The outdoors and personal growth
    Iris Vandenham
    On this Outdoor Explorer, we’re going to talk about how time spent outdoors can help us grow. Adrienne Lindholm has written a book about her path from mountain newbie trying to prove herself to becoming more interested in the journey. Carey Carpenter is campaigning for longer recess for Anchorage school children, and she’ll also talk about how outdoor adventures helped her cope with breast cancer. Lastly, we'll hear a story about getting more minorities to be interested in going outside.Thanks for listening!
  • Line One
    Cell phone free middle schools in Anchorage? Why not?
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Prentiss Pemberton hosts a conversation about the pros and cons of allowing cellphones in middle schools with one of the producers of the film Screenagers. They will also take a look at an initiative that promotes cell phone free learning environments, and will discuss the results experienced by schools that have already taken this step for their students.Thanks for listening!
  • Line One
    “Aware”- The science of presence
    Prentiss Pemberton
    On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, co-host, Prentiss Pemberton is joined by UCLA Psychiatry Professor and Author, Dr. Daniel Siegel, for a discussion of how Meditative and “Mindful Attention” practices can improve mood, functioning, and overall health.Thanks for listening!
