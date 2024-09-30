-
This week we have “Ballot Measure 1: The Salmon Initiative - Beyond the Rhetoric.” This debate was presented by Alaska Common Ground and features representatives from both sides of the issue discussing if Alaska needs stricter regulations for fish and wildlife habitats.Thanks for listening!
-
Scientists know that climate warming will move fish habitat northwards, but they are just beginning to put numbers on that theory.
-
Moose will benefit from the massive wildfires that burned south of Fairbanks this summer. Three large wildfires burned in excess of 700,000 acres,…