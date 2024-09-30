-
Halibut harvests have been on the decline in the Bering Sea for years, but the amount that trawlers and catcher-processors are allowed to take has stayed the same. Now, federal regulators have agreed to consider stiffer limits on halibut bycatch.Download Audio
-
High winds in the Gulf of Alaska have forced ships into shelter. The cruise ship Statendam couldn't leave Seward Sunday, the Amsterdam and Westerdam cancelled their stops in Sitka, which is in sheltered waters, but still on the outer coast. Travelers expecting state ferries are advised to contact the Marine Highway for the latest information there.
-
The United States Navy has decided to go ahead with the sinking of two derelict ships per year as part of its annual summer exercises in the Gulf of Alaska.
-
Young Would Vote ‘Yes’ On Boehner’s Plan, Federal Employee Union Concerned About Deficit Battles, Last Minute Offers May Keep Alaska Newspapers Alive, Navy to Sink Two Ships Per Year in Gulf Exercises, and more...
-
Photo by Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageDemolition work gets underway in Anchorage's Mountain View neighborhood and makes way for new housing…