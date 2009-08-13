Alaska News Nightly: August 13, 2009

Photo by Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage

Demolition work gets underway in Anchorage's Mountain View neighborhood and makes way for new housing initiative.

Download Audio (MP3)Alaska Waters Facing Troubles Annie Feidt, APRN - AnchorageAlaska's oceans are acidifying at a troubling rate. Water samples collected this spring from the Bering Sea and the Gulf of Alaska show the problem is happening more quickly and is more severe than in warmer parts of the planet. And that could have big implications for Alaska's fisheries in the years ahead.Pretrial Hearing Scheduled for Point Hope Eight Lori Townsend, APRN - AnchorageThe eight Point Hope defendants charged with wasting caribou will have a pre-trial hearing on August 20th. State wildlife troopers say more than 100 caribou were shot last summer and the troopers contend that nearly 40 of those caribou were wasted. The North Slope Borough has decided to provide $56,000 to Point Hope to aid the eight hunters with hiring attorneys to defend them.Cabinet Secretaries Visit Hooper Bay Shane Iverson, KYUK - BethelFour US Secretaries made a two-hour visit to the coastal village of Hooper Bay after their short stop in Bethel. The trip was an opportunity for local leaders to show the challenges they face in remote Alaska.UAF Gets Stimulus Boost Dan Bross, KUAC - FairbanksThe rural arm of the University of Alaska Fairbanks is getting a boost from federal grant money. Some $2 million from the U.S. Department of Education will pay for renovation and expansion of the Interior Aleutians campus facility in Fairbanks.Southeast Lawmakers Will Try Again for Tourism Funding Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - JuneauSoutheast lawmakers will try again next year to fund four tourism projects vetoed by former Governor Sarah Palin. They failed to override her vetoes during Monday's special legislative session.Mountain View Celebrates New Project Len Anderson, KSKA - AnchorageEarlier this week, Mountain View hosted a house party of sorts. The purpose was to celebrate the continuing renovation of one Anchorage's oldest neighborhoods. And what better way to celebrate progress than with a demolition and the start of a brand new project?Unalaska Goes Smoke-Free Anne Hillman, KUCB - UnalaskaOne of Alaska's largest and most notorious fishing ports has gone smoke-free. Unalaska, also known as Dutch Harbor, now has a ban on smoking in all public buildings, including businesses, restaurants, and bars.