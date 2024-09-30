greek mythology

-
KSKA: Friday, January 12 at 2:45p.m. "A truly original new piece of theatre", Jacqueline Goldfinger's haunting play filled with music, storytelling and discovery, The Arsonists is being presented by Perseverance Theatre at the Sydney Laurence Theatre. Director Art Rotch, along with the two actors from the show, Allison Holdkamp and Aaron Elmore drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about their process of harnessing three talents (acting, singing, playing guitar) into creating their characters. The Arsonists runs January 12 through the 21st.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, November 11 at 2:45pm Allison Gregory's "meta-theatre" play Not Medea mixes modern motherhood with the Greek myth of Medea and tosses in some audience participation as well. And, as part the National New Play Network Rolling World Premier, Perseverance Theatre brings it to life this week at the Sydney Laurence Theatre (playing November 11-20). Director Tom Robenolt, Actor Shelly Virginia and Anchorage Perseverance Theatre General Manager Josh Lowman drop by the studio this week to tell us all about it.LISTEN NOW
-
The Greek mythological tale of lost love and a journey to the underworld takes a new turn in Sarah Ruhl's play, Eurydice currently performing at the University of Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance. Join director Ty Hewitt along with actors Kimberly Allely and Angela Colavecchio this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it. Eurydice performs this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Friday through Sunday.KSKA: Friday, March 4 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO