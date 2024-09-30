-
It's almost Halloween and so why not go visit a haunted house with a ghost that's well... a little frustrated that no one takes him seriously! Valley Performing Arts is presenting the John Vreeke stage adaptation of the Oscar Wilde short story, The Canterville Ghost. Director Wendy Golter and actor Jason Bailey visit Stage Talk this week to help us scare up the story.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 17, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Polar Bears Show Signs of Mysterious Illness. Oil Companies Criticize Senate's Tax Plan. Assembly Chair Refuses Call for Outside Election Investigator. Controversial Parnell APOC Appointee Withdraws Name. Report Reveals Oil Tanker Incident in Cook Inlet. Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship
ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
The U.S. Coast Guard has a cutter at the scene and intends to sink the Japanese ghost ship floating off the Southeast Alaska coast this morning. The shrimper Ryou-Un Maru was cut loose a year ago in the tsunami and drifted un-manned across the Pacific . The cutter Anacapa arrived on scene last night, equipped with weapory. Read More
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf77ff0000Two man cast: Ted Carney (left) and DJ Rotach (right) at VPA rehearsals in Wasilla. Photo by Joyce Martin, JAG Creations. Just in time for Halloween, a ghost play, The Woman in Black opens next week at Valley Performing Arts. Executive director of VPA, Garry Forrester joins hosts Mark and Jean to discuss this spine tingling thriller, sure to leave you spooked.KSKA: Friday 10/7 at 2:45 pm