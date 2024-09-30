-
You don't normally associate "state gas line corporation" and "drama" - but this weekend, the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation was the source of all kinds of drama.Download Audio:
The Legislature is meeting in Juneau this week for a special session on the Alaska LNG project -- that’s the proposal to build a giant natural gas pipeline from the North Slope. The big question before lawmakers this session is whether the state should take a larger stake in the project, by buying out one of its partners. Download Audio
The House overnight approved the next steps necessary that could lead to an instate gas pipeline from the North Slope to Anchorage and South Central.
The stories up for discussion this week are: the report on prosecutors’ conduct in the Ted Stevens case; the state’s oil tax debate; redistricting; Senate votes down measure to open ANWR; in-state gas line; the Anchorage mayoral race.KSKA: Friday, 3/16 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 3/17 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 3/16 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 3/17 at 5:00pm
The speaker of the State House does not have encouraging news on prospects for an Alaska gas pipeline.