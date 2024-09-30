-
The Russian tanker Renda loaded gasoline Tuesday afternoon in Dutch Harbor following the completion of its port state control exam. The Renda is set to depart late Tuesday for Nome.
-
Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.
-
There was a fuel spill in Nome Saturday morning that leaked up to 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the ocean near the harbor. The vessel that hit rocks near the Nome Harbor and spilled up to 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel belongs to Alaska Logistics – one of the main shippers to Western Alaska.
-
There is a fuel spill near the harbor in Nome. The Department of Environmental Conservation says a vessel was towing a barge Saturday when it lost propulsion and drifted into channel rocks.
-
A fuel truck rolled over near Manley Hot Springs Thursday, but the state Environmental Conservation Department says the spill was minor. The semi, belonging to Colville Fuels, slipped off the muddy road into the ditch and the spill was from the cab, not the tank.
-
A fuel barge is on its way to Kake today, where residents dealt with a gasoline shortage over the weekend.
-
Fishery Safety Experts Unhappy with Program Cancellation, Update on Missing Talkeetna Woman, Teenage Girls Survive Drowning Accident on Tustumena Lake, Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway, and more...