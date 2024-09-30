-
The warming Arctic doesn’t just affect the northern regions of the globe. Its impacts can be felt all across the world. On Addressing Alaskans we present “After the Arctic Ice Melts” with Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, Fran Ulmer. Thanks for listening!
-
President Obama created Tuesday a new inter-agency group to coordinate oil and gas development in Alaska.
-
Obama Creates Inter-Agency Coordination Group for Oil and Gas Development in Alaska, CSIS Holds Conference on Arctic Oil and Gas Development, House Bill Could Put Limits on 'Biometrics', Kohring Requests Outside Trial, and more...