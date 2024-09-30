Fort Yukon

-
Yesterday in Washington, D.C., Clarence Lee Alexander of Ft. Yukon received the Presidential Citizen's Medal from President Barrack Obama. Alexander was one of this year's 13 recipients nationwide.
Scientists Says Ketchikan Facing 'Massive' PSP Event, Critics Label Redistricting Plan ‘Flawed’, Special Session Cost Alaska At Least $960,018, Hastings Fire Expected to Increase, and more...
Tribal representatives from across the state are gathered in Anchorage today, intently working on language for an accord, or treaty, between Alaska tribes to compel Congress to enact an Alaska Native Restoration Act.